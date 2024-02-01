Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 736,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,397,000 after acquiring an additional 220,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 62,371 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $28.83 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $468.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

