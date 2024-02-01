Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $32,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $33,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $44,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.68.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 279.17%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

