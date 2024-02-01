Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 721,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $40.33 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $625.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.2055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

