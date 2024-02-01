Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $495.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.71 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.