Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $165.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.32. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.