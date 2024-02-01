Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $261,515,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 72.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,273,000 after purchasing an additional 479,736 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $164.11 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.99.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.