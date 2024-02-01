Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

