Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $204,584,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 125.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ROST opened at $140.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.