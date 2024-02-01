Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

GVIP stock opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.15.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

