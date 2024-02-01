Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,311,504,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 84,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

JPME stock opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.32. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

