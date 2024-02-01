Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BIT opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

