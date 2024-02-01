Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 1,628.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Stock Performance

CION opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $607.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $11.75.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 137.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

