Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $584,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $215.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.17 and a 12 month high of $219.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9149 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.