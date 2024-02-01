Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Progress Software worth $27,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 13.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $18,751,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at about $7,583,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 274,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $744,617 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

