Providence First Trust Co Sells 650 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $184.40 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.22.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

