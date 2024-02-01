Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $25,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

