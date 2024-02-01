PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NYSE PHM opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

