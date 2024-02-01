Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EPD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

