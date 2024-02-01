Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Washington Trust Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ WASH opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $473.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.84. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $44.77.

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.72%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

