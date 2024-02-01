Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

GOOG stock opened at $141.80 on Thursday. Alphabet has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after acquiring an additional 882,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

