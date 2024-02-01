Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Lowered by US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $7,440,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

