Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Boosted by Analyst

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InPlay Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$46.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.30 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 25.63%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on InPlay Oil from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of IPO stock opened at C$2.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$199.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.49. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

