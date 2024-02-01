Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Pfizer by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,206,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,736,000 after buying an additional 6,676,325 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.