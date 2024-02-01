Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Edison International Increased by Analyst (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Edison International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

EIX stock opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,895,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Edison International by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,877 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edison International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after acquiring an additional 946,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.