Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Issued By Desjardins

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGI. CIBC increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.45.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$16.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$13.35 and a 12 month high of C$20.20.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total transaction of C$1,811,500.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total value of C$1,811,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total value of C$187,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,016. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

