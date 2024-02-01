Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Kemper Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kemper in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kemper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kemper

Kemper Stock Performance

KMPR opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $68.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.