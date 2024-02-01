Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Murphy USA Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $5.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.83.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $352.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.22 and a 200-day moving average of $346.66. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Murphy USA has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $384.25.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 942.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

