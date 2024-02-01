Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Issued By William Blair

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.79.

NYSE SHAK opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,889.47 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 390,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $12,514,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Shake Shack by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 246,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,044,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

