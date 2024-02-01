Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.32. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. UBS Group lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $153.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

