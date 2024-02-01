Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $149.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.03. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Dover by 65.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Dover by 10.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Dover by 15.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.