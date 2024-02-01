Ragy Thomas Sells 1,314 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $17,029.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $185,757.88.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.