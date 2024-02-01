Ragy Thomas Sells 1,314 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $17,029.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $185,757.88.
Sprinklr Price Performance
CXM opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $17.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
