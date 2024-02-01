Ralph Lauren (RL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $143.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

