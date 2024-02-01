Regency Centers (REG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $62.67 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

