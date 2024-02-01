Regency Centers (REG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Regency Centers Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of REG stock opened at $62.67 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regency Centers
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Centers
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.