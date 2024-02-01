Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.69.

TSE CP opened at C$108.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$112.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$103.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.25.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

