Research Analysts Set Expectations for Global Payments Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $9.77 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $133.24 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $138.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average is $120.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Global Payments by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44,723 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.