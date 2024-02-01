Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zscaler (ZS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS):

1/31/2024 – Zscaler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $225.00 to $270.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $205.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $245.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $231.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $166.00.

Zscaler stock opened at $235.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $246.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $607,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,012 shares of company stock valued at $30,120,242. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,246,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $6,647,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

