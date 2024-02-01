Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 680 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.14% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $760,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 139.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,351,000 after acquiring an additional 288,408 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $4,269,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 353.3% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,840.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,462 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $86.23 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average is $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

