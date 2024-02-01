Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.68 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,599 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.18% of Planet Fitness worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,044,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,007,000 after purchasing an additional 96,199 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.