Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.78 Million Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Regency Centers worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REG opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.76.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

