Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New $7.61 Million Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Morningstar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 43.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,989,000 after buying an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after buying an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,170,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Morningstar by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,911,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.77, for a total value of $3,488,490.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,355,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,455,769.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,710.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.77, for a total transaction of $3,488,490.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,355,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,455,769.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,244 shares of company stock valued at $27,217,894 over the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.8 %

Morningstar Increases Dividend

MORN stock opened at $279.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $289.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 98.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MORN. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

