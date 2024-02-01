Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.18% of PVH worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 39.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.73.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $440,883.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.20. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $126.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

