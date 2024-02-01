Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,172 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Halliburton by 10.6% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 52,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,310.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 316,258 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 293,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 29.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 633,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.