Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 563,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $81.47.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

