Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,518 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Acadia Healthcare worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

