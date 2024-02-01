Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 879 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.03. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.