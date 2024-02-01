Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $7.83 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 389,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $138,737,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $2,211,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $68,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $365,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KVUE opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Company Profile



Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

