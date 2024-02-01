Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $8.13 Million Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Weatherford International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 557.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

WFRD opened at $89.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $102.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average is $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

