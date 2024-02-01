Reviewing Harbor Diversified (HRBR) & The Competition

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Harbor Diversified to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Harbor Diversified Competitors 1.51% 56.60% 3.29%

Risk & Volatility

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified’s competitors have a beta of 2.24, indicating that their average stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million $39.11 million -11.55 Harbor Diversified Competitors $13.35 billion -$34.53 million -0.23

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Harbor Diversified’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harbor Diversified and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified Competitors 711 2184 3300 189 2.46

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 29.86%. Given Harbor Diversified’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harbor Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Harbor Diversified competitors beat Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

