Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.07. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

