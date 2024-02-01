Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Robert Half were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

